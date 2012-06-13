Truck fire causes backups on I-75 in Georgia

(WRCB) – A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 75 northbound in North Georgia is causing significant backups.

According to Georgia Navigator, fire is at the Battlefield Drive exit in Catoosa County.

Two lanes have been reopened, but one lane remains blocked.

Navigator says congestion is causing delays of at least one hour and suggests motorists use alternate routes.

GDOT says the scene is not expected to be cleared until 4:00 p.m. TDOT Smartway has issued a travel advisory for I-75 near the GA-TN state line until 6:00 p.m.