Truck fire causes backups on I-75 in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Truck fire causes backups on I-75 in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA -

(WRCB) – A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 75 northbound in North Georgia is causing significant backups.

According to Georgia Navigator, fire is at the Battlefield Drive exit in Catoosa County.

Two lanes have been reopened, but one lane remains blocked.

Navigator says congestion is causing delays of at least one hour and suggests motorists use alternate routes.

GDOT says the scene is not expected to be cleared until 4:00 p.m.  TDOT Smartway has issued a travel advisory for I-75 near the GA-TN state line until 6:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.