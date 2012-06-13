Anti-Muslim group attacks Tenn. economic official

(AP) - A group that has attacked the construction of a mosque in Murfreesboro is now taking aim at a recent hire by Gov. Bill Haslam based on her religion.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/Mrtu2Q ) the Center for Security Policy and the 8th District Tea Party Coalition have urged their members to put pressure on the state to dump Samar Ali, an attorney appointed last month as the new international director for the state's Economic and Community Development office.

Center for Security Policy's Frank Gaffney testified in a trial in Murfreesboro seeking to stop construction of a mosque. The 8th District Tea Party Coalition is an umbrella group for West Tennessee tea party groups.

ECD spokesman Clint Brewer said they have no intention of removing Ali, who is Muslim.

Ali has her law degree from Vanderbilt University, was a 2010-2011 White House fellow and had served with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before joining the Economic and Community Development office.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.