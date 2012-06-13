Funerals set for 3 people gunned down in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the three men who were killed by gunfire at a pool party in Auburn.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports (http://bit.ly/MrvtUZ) that services for Ladarious Phillips are set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Handley High School gymnasium in Roanoke.

Services for Demario Pitts will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Loachapoka.

Services for Ed Christian will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at J.E. Mathis Municipal Auditorium in Valdosta, Ga.

A 3-day manhunt after Saturday's shooting ended Tuesday night, with suspect Desmonte Leonard walking into a federal courthouse in Montgomery and turning himself in.

Montgomery lawyer Susan James, who helped to arrange Leonard's surrender, said "when the full story is told, it may sound different than the perception now."

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

