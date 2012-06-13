Child death trial continues in Chattanooga

(AP) - The state continues presentation of its murder case against a Chattanooga man in the death of his 3-year-old son.

Reginald Tumlin is being tried on charges of felony murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/LxAWKy ) reported trial began Tuesday with prosecutors showing jurors images of the injuries to Jaylen Ramsey's body. There were cuts, bruises and a burn mark.

Court records show Tumlin's girlfriend drove the boy to a hospital on May 1, 2010, saying the child was gasping for air and had stomach pain.

A coroner later determined Jaylen likely died of a perforated bowel caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Defense attorney Dan Ripper told jurors the state lacked proof that his client harmed the boy.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.