Tennessee recognized for economic development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has been ranked among the best in economic development by a national publication.

Area Development magazine picked the state for a 2012 Gold Shovel Award, along with Texas, South Carolina and Utah. The award goes annually to states that have achieved major success in job creation and economic impact. Tennessee also received the award in 2009.

Additionally, the state was recognized as a 2011 Economic Development Project of the Year for the $235 million General Motors venture in Spring Hill that is expected to create 2,350 jobs.

State officials said Tennessee had the second best year of job creation on record, topped only by 2007.

