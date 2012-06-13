TBI honors local lawmaker - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TBI honors local lawmaker

Posted: Updated:

(WRCB) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is honoring a local lawmaker.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn thanks Representative Eric Watson for being a long-time supporter of the bureau, and for being instrumental in helping the TBI's legislative efforts over the past year.

Watson is serving his fourth term as the District 22 Representative in Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties.

He serves on several house committees including Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.