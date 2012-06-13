TBI honors local lawmaker

(WRCB) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is honoring a local lawmaker.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn thanks Representative Eric Watson for being a long-time supporter of the bureau, and for being instrumental in helping the TBI's legislative efforts over the past year.

Watson is serving his fourth term as the District 22 Representative in Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties.

He serves on several house committees including Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.