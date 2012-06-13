State official faces charges allowed to keep gun permit

(WRCB) - The State Safety Department says Representative Curry Todd can keep his handgun carry permit.

This, despite being indicted on DUI and weapons charges.

It means the Collierville Republican can continue to be armed in public while the case is pending.

Todd was arrested during a Nashville traffic stop in October after failing a roadside sobriety test.

A loaded .38 caliber gun was found in the car.

A conviction would cause the permit to be suspended for one year.