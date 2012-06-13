GDOT says no to KKK adopt a highway app

(WRCB) - The Ku Klux Klan will not be adopting a highway in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Transportation declined the groups application.

The International Keystone Knights of the KKK in Union County applied last month to adopt part of route 515 in the appalachian mountains.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the agency writes: "promoting an organization with a history of inciting civil disturbance and social unrest would present a grave concern."

The Klan is threatening to sue, like they did with a similar situation in Missouri.