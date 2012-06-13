Two separate traffic stops result in drug busts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two separate traffic stops result in drug busts

(WRCB) - Separate traffic stops resulted in two drug busts in north Alabama.

DeKalb County deputies say Chad Roberts was swerving and didn't have a tag on his car.

When they pulled him over, they say he threw a container of meth out his car window.

Minutes later, deputies stopped Annette Carter.

She was reportedly trying to speed away from police in nearby Etowah County.

Drug agents found meth and other drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

She faces several charges.

