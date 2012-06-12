Tennessee sweeps All-Star Basketball Classic

Tennessee boys rally past Georgia for all-star win

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Cleveland's Jarod Rhodes and McCallie's C.J. Reese led a furious comeback as Tennessee erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes to secure a 101-98 win over rival Georgia in the annual Boys All-Star Basketball Classic at Notre Dame High on Tuesday night.

Rhodes was named the game's Most Valuable Player with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Reese was named Tennessee's MVP with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Down 89-79 late in the second half, the duo sparked a 22-9 closing run that provided the final margin.

Bradley Central's Hunter Chastain added 16 points, including a trio of first-half 3-pointers that erased Georgia's early seven-point lead.

Dalton's Tristen Harrell took home Georgia's MVP honors with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The win is the second straight in the series for Tennessee, who now owns a 7-3 edge in the event.

Tennessee girls cruise to 48-point rout of rival Georgia

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Six Tennessee players scored in double figures , led by Baylor's Megan Ausdran and Bradley Central's Kayla Beavers with 15 apiece, and the Volunteer State cruised to a 100-52 win over rival Georgia in the annual Girls All-Star Basketball Classic at Notre Dame High.

Ausdran was named the game's Most Valuable Player, while Beavers was awarded Tennessee's team MVP honors.

Georgia actually jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, but Tennessee roared back to erase the deficit and then some. Tennessee rallied to open a 19-point lead at the half, and pushed it to 40 points midway through the second half.

The 48-point margin of victory is by far the largest in the ten-year history of the event, which Tennessee now leads 6-4.

Bradley Central's Caroline Smith and GPS' Simone Busby each finished with 13 points, while Sequatchie County's Melanie Barker and Grace Academy's Kaitlyn Eldridge each added a dozen.

Gordon Lee's Lil Bradbury and Chattooga's Mariah Price each scored 11 points to lead Georgia. Bradbury was named the team's MVP.