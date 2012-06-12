Riverbend's only night of no alcohol

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Night five of Riverbend was Faith and Family night, where families bring their children out to enjoy Christian bands and a calm environment.

"It's much, much better to come on faith and family night," said Bobby Watson. "We don't have to worry about the drinking. We don't have to worry about the folks who tend to get a little out of control."

Most feel having one night without alcohol at Riverbend. Sonya Thompson felt it was a better atmosphere for kids and a better place for families.

Even so, not everyone likes it.



"I feel like it's trying to put Christians in the wrong place or it could be vice versa, putting drunks in a Christian place," noted Justin Lynch.

There are disagreements on whether this night of no alcohol should exist but most feel it is the safest night to bring children to a place like Riverbend.