Driver seriously injured in I-75 crash

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is recovering Tuesday night, following a crash in Charleston, Tennessee.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Bradley County EMS Spokesman Stan Clark says the 49-year-old driver was transporting a bulldozer when he crashed in the middle of a wooded area.

Clark says initials reports indicated that the driver may have been trapped in a fiery wreckage.

Clark says that was not the case; however, the driver was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries before being taken to Erlanger.

"If the patient had been trapped in the wreckage this would have been a whole different scenario. The location of the crash was at a crossover area that actually aided in the response and cleanup," says Clark.

Other agencies on scene were the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bradley County Sheriff's Department, and Charleston Police Department.

