Rodriguez hits slam, Yankees beat Braves 6-4

ATLANTA (AP) - Alex Rodriguez hit his 23rd career grand slam, matching Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig's record, and the New York Yankees scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Nick Swisher hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Cory Gearrin two batters after Rodriguez connected against Jonny Venters.

CC Sabathia (8-3) left trailing 4-0 after seven innings but was the beneficiary of the rally. The big lefty gave up four runs on a season-high 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Yankees, who began the night tied with Tampa Bay for the AL East lead, matched their season high with their fifth straight win. They have won 10 of 12.

The Braves, who wasted a strong start by Mike Minor, have lost three straight.

