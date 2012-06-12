Official: Auburn killing suspect has been caught - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Official: Auburn killing suspect has been caught

By Associated Press

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A law enforcement official says that police have arrested a man accused of killing three people near Auburn University over the weekend.

The official says that Desmonte Leonard was arrested Tuesday in Montgomery. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the information ahead of a news conference in the case scheduled for Tuesday night.

Leonard is wanted for killing three people and wounding three at a party near Auburn University on Saturday.

Police surrounded a house in Montgomery Monday afternoon and spent hours scouring it only to realize that the suspect wasn't inside.

