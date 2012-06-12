Great-grandson charged in burglary of WWII vet's home

TRACY CITY, TN. (WRCB) -- A suspect wanted for the burglary of a World War II veteran's home is behind bars Tuesday night.

Tracy City Assistant Police Chief Tony Bean says Joshua Curtis is accused of stealing several items from his great-grandfather, Hershel Curtis, while he was sleeping.

Assistant Chief Bean says with the exception of a flatscreen TV, all of the items were recovered, including Curtis's 2011 Ford Focus, which was found at the bottom of a pond.

Joshua Curtis has been charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary and vandalism.

Bean says this arrest is a result of the hard work by all of the men and women of the Tracy City Police Department.

