UPDATE: City council members vote on amended land swap proposal

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council voted on their end of a three-way land swap between the city, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) and the Hamilton County School Board.

With two members absent from Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Andrae McGary says council members voted six to one in favor of an amended version of the proposal, to hand over the Dogwood Manor site, a city owned property, to the CHA in exchange for the vacant Poss Home site and an additional four acres.

McGary says the amended proposal did not include the city handing over the Poss Home site to the Hamilton County School Board in exchange for about ten acres of property at East Brainerd Elementary School.

A new athletic facility for Howard High School is planned for the Poss Home site, and the city plans to sell the property at East Brainerd for development.

However, it's not clear if the school board will agree to their end of the deal any time soon.

"The board of education is not in a hurry to make any kind of land swap or land deal," School Board Chairman Mike Evatt says.

School officials tell Channel 3 they are going to wait for the city's vote, and then they will discuss their end of the deal.

The school board may not vote on it until the end of summer.

"Either way, the city and HUD will swap their properties and the school board will have to deal with the county commission to make sure all three properties are swapped," says District 7 Councilman Manny Rico.

