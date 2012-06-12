2012 Strut an overall "success" despite challenges, changes

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Tuesday, the fences are down and MLK Boulevard is back to normal after one of Chattanooga's biggest neighborhood parties.

The Bessie Smith Strut, that almost didn't happen, is graded an overall success even with a few setbacks.

Moses Freeman says, "People who didn't pay their $5 didn't come and because of the rain they thought it may have been a $5 waste."

Bessie Smith Cultural Center Director Rose Martin says the elements also put a damper on attendance.

"The crowd last year was bigger and it was also free," Martin says. "The weather was also perfect."

The fencing and security checkpoints made things uncomfortable for some, but kept the party going instead of fights.

The troublemakers stayed away, a small victory says Freeman.

"The safety issues have been resolved," Freeman says. "Those unwanted individuals did not show up."

Andrew Jackson's business has been on MLK since his father owned it in the 1940s, and he offered only one suggestion.

"Extend it," Jackson says. "With all the security and fencing we have, there is no excuse to say it isn't safe."

Martin says it's too early to know whether the cultural center lost money. And she hopes more time to plan next year will help.

"Anyone that does events always has a laundry list of things you would do different, that would make it more efficient as far as access and process," says Martin.

