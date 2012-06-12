New strut, same food

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The rain and a new set of rules didn't stop a large crowd and many food vendors from enjoying this year's Bessie Smith Strut.

Friends and families walked along MLK Boulevard, stopping at the different food vendors for tasty treats like barbecue sandwiches, ribs, large turkey legs, fish sandwiches, hot dogs and chicken on a stick.

Perhaps the icing on the cake for most: funnel cakes. Strut goers could top these off with strawberries, peaches, chocolate syrup, apples or whipped cream.

From blues music to the smell of great food, the Strut "struts" on.