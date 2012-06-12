TFP: East Ridge hires new football coach

Ward Gossett

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (TFP) -- East Ridge has found a football coach with experience both in winning tradition and rebuilding success.

Principal Zac Brown said Monday that he has hired Tracy Malone as the successor to Mike Martin, who resigned as the Pioneers' coach last month.

"He's been looking to get back to this area," Brown said of the McMinn County native. "He's a high-energy and motivated guy who seems to want to do the right thing by kids and wants to be involved with the community, and that's what we were looking for."

