Kurt Busch keeps ride with Phoenix Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will be back with Phoenix Racing when his one-week NASCAR suspension ends Wednesday.

Busch met Tuesday with team owner James Finch and the duo plans to race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch was suspended by NASCAR for one week for verbally abusing a media member. Finch said he'd have to meet with Busch and discuss their future together after the suspension.

Finch says in a statement that he and Busch have agreed adjustments need to be made, and they'll work on those privately. The goal now is to find a sponsor and try to win races.

Busch is the 2004 NASCAR champion who landed with Phoenix Racing when he split with Penske Racing in December. He's trying to rebuild his image to land another top-level ride.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.