Fire captain charged with assault, on paid leave

(WRCB) - A fire captain with a history in the department in on personal leave.

Captain David Brooks was arrested earlier this month for assault.

In 2010, he was demoted from fire marshal, for acting inappropriately with a firefighter's wife, at the station.

Court records show his 21-year-old daughter was also arrested in the assault case.

The two were fighting over a flashlight, and police say Brooks' daughter received stitches after being hit with it.