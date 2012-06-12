Berke pledges to cut Chattanooga crime rate as mayor

(Times Free Press) - State Sen. Andy Berke, D-Chattanooga, made one of his first campaign pledges Monday morning during a coffee hour with Chattanooga residents.

"We will lower the crime rate in this city. Period," Berke told those gathered around him at Greyfriar's Coffeehouse & Tea Co.

The state senator, now a Chattanooga mayoral candidate, said he would do that by gathering everyone in the community to sit down and discuss the issue. Those involved in crime need to be shown a path to success, he said.

If the city can do that, crime can go down, Berke said.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.