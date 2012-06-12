Jury selection in trial of father accused of killing toddler - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jury selection in trial of father accused of killing toddler

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Jury selection began Tuesday, in the trial of father indicted for the death of his three-year-old son.

Reginald Tumlin is charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect. 

Police say Tumlin's girlfriend took the three-year-old boy to children's hospital at Erlanger in May of 2010, where he died.

The medical examiner's report showed the toddler died of blunt force trauma.

The autopsy report showed more than 50 bruises, several cuts and a healing burn on the toddler's body.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.