Failed tests halt crime lab's handwriting analysis

(AP) - The Georgia State Crime Lab has stopped providing handwriting comparison analysis for criminal cases because of an accrediting issue.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/OpyzJe) the testing has been stopped until the scientists in that unit pass an assessment required by a national accrediting agency.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation oversees the lab. The GBI has informed prosecutors and law enforcement agencies throughout the state that the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors determined that GBI scientists who do handwriting comparisons didn't meet its requirements.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan says the scientists will undergo more training and retake the test.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

