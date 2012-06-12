Grand jury indicts lawmaker on arrest in October

(AP) - A grand jury in Nashville has indicted a state legislator who was arrested in October on drunken driving and weapons charges.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/LjKWDL ) reported the indictment on Friday of state Rep. Curry Todd, a Collierville Republican.

Todd's attorney Worrick Robinson said he had been expecting the formal charges and they would be addressed in court.

A Davidson County grand jury indicted Todd on charges of DUI and having a handgun while under the influence. He was additionally charged with implied consent - a civil offense that could cost him his driver's license.

House Speaker Beth Harwell said Monday the indictments would make it "difficult if not impossible" for her to return Todd to the chairmanship of House State and Local Government Committee from which he resigned.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

