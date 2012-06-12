White House to Hold State Dinner for Recipe Winners - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

White House to Hold State Dinner for Recipe Winners

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - First Lady Michelle Obama will host a "state dinner" later this summer that will be catered towards kids.

The White House is sponsoring a dinner where kids can submit recipes to a national contest.

The challenge: invent a healthy, affordable and tasty lunch recipe.

An entry can be either a full plate or a dish as long as it includes most of the recommended food groups.

Grown-ups are allowed to help.

The deadline for entries is June 17.

For rules and a registration form click here.

