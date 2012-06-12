Reforms for police, fire pension eyed in Chattanooga

Working Together for You

(Times Free Press) - Chattanooga taxpayers will pay millions of dollars in coming years to stabilize the city's fire and police pension fund.

But opinions differ on whether the plan needs major reforms to control costs in years ahead.

Dan Johnson, chief of staff for Mayor Ron Littlefield, said basic reforms need to happen sooner rather than later.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

