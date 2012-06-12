Reforms for police, fire pension eyed in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Reforms for police, fire pension eyed in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
Chattanooga City Hall. / Jake Daniels. CTFP. Chattanooga City Hall. / Jake Daniels. CTFP.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - Chattanooga taxpayers will pay millions of dollars in coming years to stabilize the city's fire and police pension fund.

But opinions differ on whether the plan needs major reforms to control costs in years ahead.

Dan Johnson, chief of staff for Mayor Ron Littlefield, said basic reforms need to happen sooner rather than later.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.