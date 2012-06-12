McCallie's James signs with Morehead State

Photo courtesy of our media partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The wait proved worth it for McCallie point guard Cordell James.

The three-year starter finally found his future home when he signed scholarship papers Monday afternoon to play Division I basketball for Morehead State.

James garnered plenty of interest from smaller Division II and III schools, but took his time with the recruiting process in hopes of snagging a Division I offer.

Indiana State showed some interest, as did Penn State of the Big Ten, but James ultimately decided to take an offer from the Ohio Valley Conference's Eagles, who finished 18-15 overall this past season.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker ran a high-powered McCallie team that spent most of the 2011-12 season ranked No. 1 in the state in Division II-AA before being upset by rival Baylor one game shy of the state tournament.

James will join his McCallie teammate C.J. Reese in the OVC. Reese signed earlier this year to play for Southeast Missouri State.