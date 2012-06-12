Big inning sinks Lookouts in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Biscuts) - Montgomery used a six-run sixth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat Chattanooga 6-4 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader Monday night at Riverwalk Park.

Game two of the double-dip was washed away by rain and will not be made up. Two of the five games scheduled in the series were canceled by the weather.

The Lookouts allowed six straight Biscuits to reach in the sixth inning. Tyler Bortnick drove in Omar Luna with an RBI-double to start the scoring. Brad Coon delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing triple. Mark Thomas capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Biscuits a 6-4 lead.

All of Chattanooga's four runs were unearned. The Bisuits committed one error in the second inning and back-to-back errors in the fourth inning resulting in an early 4-0 deficit. Matt Buschmann allowed the four unearned runs on five hits in five innings for the no-decision.

Merrill Kelly (3-1) pitched one scoreless inning to earn the win. Frank De Los Santos (4) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up his fourth save of the season. Logan Bawcom (2-2) gave up two runs in 0.2 innings and was tagged with the loss.

Chattanooga will take Tuesday off before opening a five-game series with Jackson on Wednesday. The series will wrap up the first half of the Southern League series heading into this weekend's all-star game in Kodak, Tennessee.

Information provided by Montgomery Biscuits Media Relations and BiscuitsBaseball.com.