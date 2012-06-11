SEC sending 3 teams to College World Series

Arkansas 1, Baylor0

WACO, Texas (AP) - Jake Wise drove in a run with a two-out single in the top of the 10th inning and Arkansas advanced to the College World Series with a 1-0 victory over Baylor in the deciding game of their super regional on Monday night.

Wise, a sophomore catcher who had entered the game as a defensive replacement, grounded a ball into left field out of the reach of diving shortstop Steve DalPorto.

It will be the seventh CWS appearance for the Razorbacks (44-20), who play Kent State on Saturday.

Colby Suggs (7-0), the fifth Arkansas pitcher, threw the last two innings. Dillon Newman (4-4) pitched the 10th for the Bears (40-17) after starter Tyler Bremer struck out eight and allowed three hits in nine innings.

South Carolina 5, Oklahoma 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is headed back to the College World Series, beating Oklahoma 5-1 Monday for its 21st straight NCAA tournament win.

The two-time defending champion Gamecocks wrapped up the super regional series for their third straight trip to Omaha and 11th CWS appearance overall. Should South Carolina (45-17) again prevail, it would join the powerhouse program of Southern Cal as the only schools with more than two consecutive CWS titles. The Trojans hold the record with five straight crowns from 1970-74.

The game was suspended Sunday because of heavy rain. Once things resumed, South Carolina quickly took control to put away the Sooners (42-25).

Gamecocks closer Matt Price got catcher Dylan Neal on a check-swing, called third strike to set off the latest celebration at Carolina Stadium.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.