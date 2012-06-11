Nova, Yankees blank Braves 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) - Ivan Nova combined with four relievers on a five-hitter and the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Monday night to claim a share of first place in the AL East for the first time in seven weeks.

Raul Ibanez led off the second inning with a homer and Robinson Cano had two hits, including a run-scoring single in the first. The surging Yankees climbed into a tie with idle Tampa Bay for the division lead, their first return to first place since April 24.

The Yankees (35-25) have won four straight games and nine of 11 to move a season-best 10 games over .500. The Braves, held without an extra-base hit, have lost two straight after their season-best six-game winning streak.

Nova (8-2) gave up five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings for his fourth straight win. He added a milestone with a second-inning single for his first career hit.

Cody Eppley and Clay Rapada combined for three straight outs in the eighth. Cory Wade struck out Martin Prado to open the ninth and left-hander Boone Logan recorded the final two outs.

Randall Delgado (4-6) set a career-high with six walks as he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. The control problems pushed up his pitch count early. He threw 66 pitches while giving up a run in each of the first three innings.

Cano's first-inning single drove in Alex Rodriguez, who doubled off the wall in left. Rodriguez walked in the third, moved to third on Cano's double and scored on Delgado's wild pitch.

Atlanta's leadoff hitters had singles in four of the first five innings. None advanced past second base as Nova was helped by double plays in the first and third innings.

Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher took a possible homer away from Brian McCann in the fourth. Swisher reached up to snap McCann's fly ball in front of the yellow line at the top of the wall. It was McCann's second long out. His first-inning drive was caught at the 400-foot mark in centerfield by Curtis Granderson.

Braves centerfielder Michael Bourn, running toward left field, made a diving catch to take a hit from Ibanez in the seventh.

Right-hander Cory Gearrin threw two scoreless innings for Atlanta after he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

