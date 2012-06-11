Homeowner, 2 pets saved by Dallas Bay Firefighters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Homeowner, 2 pets saved by Dallas Bay Firefighters

HIXSON, TN. (WRCB) – A Hixson woman survives a house fire Monday, thanks to members of the Dallas Bay Fire Department.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 6700 Block of St. Claire Way.

Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says homeowner Anna Pat Cyrus called 911, reporting a fire in her kitchen.

Maxwell says the woman went back inside her home to save her two dogs after calling, but the heavy smoke kept her from getting back out.

Maxwell says firefighters Adam Ward and Kendall Jacobs rescued the woman and her two dogs from the second floor, while Firefighter Tiffany Gensemer put out the flames.

Cyrus was treated at the scene and will be staying in temporary housing with her pets.

Maxwell says the fire left behind about $10,000 in damages, and the cause is unknown.

