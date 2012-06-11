Foreigner comes to Riverbend

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Foreigner takes the Coca-Cola stage for the second night of Riverbend 2012. They are joined by the Cleveland High School Renaissance Choir to sing the song I Want to Know What Love Is.

Choral Director Shirley Pace expressed how happy they are to receive this chance of a lifetime.

"We are so excited," Pace says. "What an opportunity to perform with Foreigner on the Coca-Cola stage in front of all of these people."

Foreigner partners with The Grammy Foundation, a charity that helps keep music education in schools by providing funds for high school music programs.





Foreigner donates funds to this charity and welcomes local choirs to sing with them on stage during a performance.

The bass player of Foreigner, Jeff Pilson says, "School music programs are the first thing to get cut and I myself am a product of public school music programs and to me they are very, very important."



"It's such a critical part of an education and to not have it, it's really disconcerting that that's happening in a lot of places," Pilson adds. "So, we want to help out as much as we can."

Pace says radio station KZ106 put out a challenge to all local high schools, to send a video of their choirs.



It's Cleveland High School that came out on top. Pace says the students were shocked by the news.

"When they found out they won, they were like, 'are you kidding me? Sweet! This can't be real, are you sure it's us'," she recalls.



After the performance, the choir was still just as excited as they were before. Choir member Michael Ledford stood close to the lead singer of Foreigner.

"It was pretty cool cause he was like right in front of me," Ledford says. "I was like lead singer of Foreigner right here!"

The choir really appreciated this opportunity to sing on stage with a band that is so famous and well known. Foreigner also was happy to help a local high school music program.