Dillan Pitman Wins Tennessee Valley Bass Club Youth Tournament

First Place Winner - Dillan Pittman
Dillan with the winning fish
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club had forty-two teams fish Lake Nickajack for the first annual TVBC Youth Tournament. Teams consisted of a boater who was over 18 years old that fished with a youth who was 15 years old or younger. The team of Loyd Griffith and Dillan Pitman were the first place winners with a largemouth bass that weighed 3.64 pounds.
"Events for the kids like this would not be possible without our sponsors who support us and made it possible for everyone that fished to receive an award", says TVBC President Brad Harmon
Complete Results:
1st: Loyd Griffth / Dillan Pitman - 3.64 lbs
2nd: Tim Permenter / Tyler Permenter - 3.43 lbs
3rd: Paul Johnson / Noah Permenter - 3.25 lbs
4th: Michael Powell / Dalton Powell - 3.08 lbs
5th: Mike Walker / Alex Walker - 3.05 lbs
6th: Kevin Stone / Greg Hinkle / Bryce Hinkle - 3.04 lbs
7th: Brian Winton / Peyton Winton - 2.89 lbs
8th: Mark Middleton / Bailey Midleton - 2.81 lbs
9th: Justin Tudors / Tony Tudors - 2.80 lbs
10th: Hensley Powell / Emiley Powell - 2.77 lbs
11th: Eric Cabrera / Jordan Cabrera - 2.74 lbs
12th: Chris Phillips / Tristan Phillips - 2.70 lbs
13th: Rob Moore / Jarred Moore - 2.52 lbs
14th: Chris Lane / Baylor Lane - 2.41 lbs
15th: Brad Harmon / Mclain Floyd - 2.40 lbs
16th: Ken Terry / Charlie Terry - 2.28 lbs
17th: Jim Rogers / Warren Rogers - 2.23 lbs
18th: Tim Godsey / Ryan Godsey - 2.17 lbs
19th: Kenny Barber / Aiden Barber / Hunter Barber - 2.15 lbs
19th: Heath Frizzell / Aiden Cress - 2.15 lbs
21st: Ricky Murphy / Haden Murphy - 2.12 lbs
22nd: Curt Nichols / Caleb Nichols - 2.09 lbs
22nd: Jeff Bradford / Logan Bradford - 2.09 lbs
24th: Chip Farley / Preslee Farley - 1.91 lbs
25th: Blake Sweeton / Chasity Sweeton - 1.77 lbs
26th: Ed Ricklefs / Paul Behlau - 1.63 lbs
27th: Mark Smith / Leann Smith - 1.49 lbs
28th: Jason Rollins / Jax Rollins / Jett Rollins - 1.40 lbs
29th: John Carpenter / Hunter Carpenter / Taylor Carpenter - 1.30 lbs
------: Mikey Powell / Nathan Powell - DNW
------: Kelly Powell / Jarrett Kilgore - DNW
------: Darren Nunley / Hunter Neal - DNW
------: Anthony Blevins / Andrew Blevins - DNW
------: Jacob Terry / Weston Terry - DNW
------: Warren Behlau / Garrett Behlau - DNW
------: Curtis Ridley / Cassie Ridley - DNW
------: Billy James / Austin James - DNW
------: Ronnie Green / Mallie Green - DNW
------: James Headrick / J.J. Headrick - DNW
------: Jim Davis / Sophia Ruggiero - DNW
------: Shane Breedon / Zac Breedon / Shirley Smith - DNW
------: Dad Ridley / Katelyn Ridley – DNW
Event sponsors: Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Wal-Mart of Fort Oglethorpe, Tow Boat Us of Nickajack, Sportsman's Warehouse, Choo-Choo Lures, Cut Throat Lures, Scenic City Fishing Charters, Headrick's Body Shop, Dallas Bay Paint & Body, James Milling Trucking, Nickajack Bar-B-Que, Outdoors, BIG Fish Guide Service Nickajack, Reelco Reel Repair, Sound Entertainment by Stoney, Ringgold Tire and Automotive, and UPS of Chattanooga