Dillan Pitman Wins Tennessee Valley Bass Club Youth Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club had forty-two teams fish Lake Nickajack for the first annual TVBC Youth Tournament. Teams consisted of a boater who was over 18 years old that fished with a youth who was 15 years old or younger. The team of Loyd Griffith and Dillan Pitman were the first place winners with a largemouth bass that weighed 3.64 pounds.

"Events for the kids like this would not be possible without our sponsors who support us and made it possible for everyone that fished to receive an award", says TVBC President Brad Harmon

Click here to view Photo Gallery

Complete Results:



1st: Loyd Griffth / Dillan Pitman - 3.64 lbs

2nd: Tim Permenter / Tyler Permenter - 3.43 lbs

3rd: Paul Johnson / Noah Permenter - 3.25 lbs

4th: Michael Powell / Dalton Powell - 3.08 lbs

5th: Mike Walker / Alex Walker - 3.05 lbs

6th: Kevin Stone / Greg Hinkle / Bryce Hinkle - 3.04 lbs

7th: Brian Winton / Peyton Winton - 2.89 lbs

8th: Mark Middleton / Bailey Midleton - 2.81 lbs

9th: Justin Tudors / Tony Tudors - 2.80 lbs

10th: Hensley Powell / Emiley Powell - 2.77 lbs

11th: Eric Cabrera / Jordan Cabrera - 2.74 lbs

12th: Chris Phillips / Tristan Phillips - 2.70 lbs

13th: Rob Moore / Jarred Moore - 2.52 lbs

14th: Chris Lane / Baylor Lane - 2.41 lbs

15th: Brad Harmon / Mclain Floyd - 2.40 lbs

16th: Ken Terry / Charlie Terry - 2.28 lbs

17th: Jim Rogers / Warren Rogers - 2.23 lbs

18th: Tim Godsey / Ryan Godsey - 2.17 lbs

19th: Kenny Barber / Aiden Barber / Hunter Barber - 2.15 lbs

19th: Heath Frizzell / Aiden Cress - 2.15 lbs

21st: Ricky Murphy / Haden Murphy - 2.12 lbs

22nd: Curt Nichols / Caleb Nichols - 2.09 lbs

22nd: Jeff Bradford / Logan Bradford - 2.09 lbs

24th: Chip Farley / Preslee Farley - 1.91 lbs

25th: Blake Sweeton / Chasity Sweeton - 1.77 lbs

26th: Ed Ricklefs / Paul Behlau - 1.63 lbs

27th: Mark Smith / Leann Smith - 1.49 lbs

28th: Jason Rollins / Jax Rollins / Jett Rollins - 1.40 lbs

29th: John Carpenter / Hunter Carpenter / Taylor Carpenter - 1.30 lbs

------: Mikey Powell / Nathan Powell - DNW

------: Kelly Powell / Jarrett Kilgore - DNW

------: Darren Nunley / Hunter Neal - DNW

------: Anthony Blevins / Andrew Blevins - DNW

------: Jacob Terry / Weston Terry - DNW

------: Warren Behlau / Garrett Behlau - DNW

------: Curtis Ridley / Cassie Ridley - DNW

------: Billy James / Austin James - DNW

------: Ronnie Green / Mallie Green - DNW

------: James Headrick / J.J. Headrick - DNW

------: Jim Davis / Sophia Ruggiero - DNW

------: Shane Breedon / Zac Breedon / Shirley Smith - DNW

------: Dad Ridley / Katelyn Ridley – DNW

Event sponsors: Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, Wal-Mart of Fort Oglethorpe, Tow Boat Us of Nickajack, Sportsman's Warehouse, Choo-Choo Lures, Cut Throat Lures, Scenic City Fishing Charters, Headrick's Body Shop, Dallas Bay Paint & Body, James Milling Trucking, Nickajack Bar-B-Que, Outdoors, BIG Fish Guide Service Nickajack, Reelco Reel Repair, Sound Entertainment by Stoney, Ringgold Tire and Automotive, and UPS of Chattanooga