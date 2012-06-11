3 arrested, 1 sought in Walker County car thefts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 arrested, 1 sought in Walker County car thefts

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Four people are now charged in a car theft case in Walker County.

Sheriff's Steve Wilson says Jesse Clayton and Nicolas Snyder, who are each 18 years old, are charged in the May 25, break-in of Cagle Used Cars.

Snyder has not been arrested yet, but warrants are issued.

Sheriff Wilson says two juveniles were arrested as well.

The four are accused of stealing six cars and driving them to a remote area of Pigeon Mountain.

The damages were estimated at $30,000.

