Braves recall Cory Gearrin from Triple-A

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- Rhea County High graduate Cory Gearrin is back in the big leagues.

The local pro was called-up by the Atlanta Braves late Sunday for his second stint in the majors this season.

Gearrin, a right-handed reliever, spent a week with the Braves in late April but did not appear in a game.

He was called up to replace Julio Teheran, who was sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett after making a spot-start Sunday in place of the injured Tim Hudson.

Gearrin has been lights out so far at Triple-A this year, holding a 1.80 ERA in 21 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .188 against him in 32.2 innings. He's recorded 38 strikeouts against just eight walks.

Gearrin made 18 big-league appearances as a rookie for the Braves in 2011.