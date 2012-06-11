Cleveland State's Pryor plays role in Mariners' no-hitter

SEATTLE (WRCB/MLB) -- Stephen Pryor has been in the big leagues for less than a month, but the former Cleveland State pitcher already has his name in the Hall of Fame.

The Seattle reliever with ties to the Chattanooga area was one of a record-tying six pitchers to combine on a no-hitter last Friday night in the Mariners' 1-0 win over Los Angeles.

If that wasn't sweet enough, the game also served as Pryor's first-career big-league win.

"It feels good, I wish I contributed a little better, but I'm happy the team did well," Pryor told MLB.com afterwards.

It's true Pryor's role in the historic contest could have been larger. He struck out Juan Rivera to end the seventh inning, then walked two batter to lead off the eighth before leaving the game.

He threw just 15 pitches, and only four for strikes, but won the third no-hitter in franchise history because Kyle Seagor singled home the game's lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Kevin Millwood started, but left after six innings because of an injury. Charlie Furbrush entered to get the first two outs of the seventh before Pryor got the call. Lucas Luetge relieved him and got one out in the eighth before Brandon League finished the frame without incident. Tom Wilhelmson worked a perfect ninth to close it out.

In five appearances so far this season, Pryor is 1-0 with a scant 1.80 ERA. He's allowed just one earned run on three hits and has five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Pryor, who played at Tennessee Tech after Cleveland State, started the season at Double-A Jackson in the Southern League before moving to Triple-A Tacoma in May. He got his first major-league call-up June 1, and gave up his lone run on a solo homer in his big-league debut against the Chicago White Sox on June 2.

Pryor's wife is from the Tennessee Valley, and his parents live in Ringgold, Ga.