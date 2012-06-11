Riverbend 2012: Eric Church kicks off 30th anniversary

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Riverbend is celebrating 30 years of music, food and fun, with over a hundred bands performing on different stages throughout the festival.

This nine-day event interests people from all over the surrounding areas.



Terry Clapp comes all the way from Bangkok, Thailand to enjoy his second year at the event.

He says he read in the newspaper, "It's now one of the bigger musical fairs in the United States."

Renna Frakes, like many, came to stay in Chattanooga for the opening night, as the streets filled with people excited to see country music star Eric Church take the Coca-Cola stage.

However, Eric Church wasn't the only person people were there to see.



Roger Mayo says he comes to see people, friends and mostly the Blues.

Music, food and friends will bring thousands of people to the Scenic City for Riverbend 2012.