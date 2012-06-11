Sheriff: "I think this is a random act"

DADE COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Dade County Sheriff Patrick Cannon hopes someone can point them to the man who broke into a Slygo Road home Friday and shot the homeowner, 49-year-old, Joey Vaughn.

The suspect is described as short with facial hair and black hair that is "slicked back."

"I think this is a random act," says Sheriff Cannon. "I still think we need to use caution."

The sheriff says Vaughn stopped by, checked the mail and when he went to the back door, a man opened it and shot him in the arm.

The gun went off three to five feet between Vaughn and the suspect.

Experts say being shot that close can be fatal.

"He is very lucky, very lucky," Cannon says. "Especially at that close range."

The sheriff says after the shooting the suspect ran into the cemetery behind the church next door.

He then ran into the woods nearby and escaped in a blue minivan.

Nothing is missing from the home and the burglar got in because the back door wasn't locked.

The goal now is to find the getaway car.

Cannon says his office received several call about the van lurking in nearby neighborhoods.

"Definitely here in Dade County (this crime) is unusual. This type of crime we don't see a lot of," says Cannon.

The suspect is believed to still be in the area.

Call the Dade County Sheriff's Office at 706-657-3233 if you know anything.

READ MORE: