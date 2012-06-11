UPDATE: Missing Cherokee County, NC teen found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing Cherokee County, NC teen found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has found a missing teen.

Investigators say 16-year-old Carley Walls ran away from home in the Tanglewood community on Thursday and hadn't been seen since.

Monday, the sheriff's office says the girl has been found.

No other details were given.

