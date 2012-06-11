City steps up recycling program at music festival

(WRCB) – The Scenic City is stepping up its recycling efforts for the Riverbend Music Festival.

Chattanooga Public Works said they have placed seventy bright blue, 96-gallon rollout carts across the festival grounds.

Public Works officials say the uniformed carts provide an identifiable presence and large volume storage solution for festival-goers throughout the site.

In the first three days of the festival, the City has collected 4.75 tons of recyclable materials, a 93% increase over last year.

Festival attendees are encouraged to participate in the recycling program this year by filling up blue carts with recyclable materials and avoiding trash receptacles with non-food items.