City steps up recycling program at music festival

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – The Scenic City is stepping up its recycling efforts for the Riverbend Music Festival.

Chattanooga Public Works said they have placed seventy bright blue, 96-gallon rollout carts across the festival grounds.

Public Works officials say the uniformed carts provide an identifiable presence and large volume storage solution for festival-goers throughout the site. 

In the first three days of the festival, the City has collected 4.75 tons of recyclable materials, a 93% increase over last year.

Festival attendees are encouraged to participate in the recycling program this year by filling up blue carts with recyclable materials and avoiding trash receptacles with non-food items.

