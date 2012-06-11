5 NC men arrested on child sex crimes

(WRCB) – Five men have been charged with child sex crimes in separate cases in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

The Grand Jury in Cherokee County handed down indictments against Scot Earl Bully, Jim Donald Stephens, Jeffrey Ryan Burke, Elvis Raul Flores, and John Joseph Watts, each in different cases.

Scot Earl Bull, 38-years-old of Murphy, North Carolina, was arrested on additional charges of downloading, duplicating and possessing child pornography.

Bull was arrested at his home in Murphy, North Carolina after the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says it became aware that child pornographic images were being downloaded and distributed from a computer linked to the residence. Investigators say a forensic search of computers at the residence confirmed that child pornography was present on and being shared from a computer at Bull's residence.

Scot Earl Bull is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $200,000.00 secure bond. Bull is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court August 27, 2012.

Jim Donald Stephens, 41-years-old of Murphy, North Carolina, was arrested on charges of engaging in indecent sex acts with a minor.

Jim Donald Stephens is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $15,000.00 secure bond. Stephens is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court August 27, 2012.

Jeffrey Ryan Burke, 32-years-old of Andrews, North Carolina, was arrested on charges of downloading, duplicating and possessing child pornography.

According to deputies, the investigation began when the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office became aware that child pornographic images were being downloaded and distributed from a computer linked to the residence in Andrews, North Carolina. Investigators say a forensic search of computer at the residence confirmed that child pornography was present on and being shared from a computer at Burke's residence.

Jeffrey Ryan Burke is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $200,000.00 secure bond. Burke is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court August 27, 2012.

Elvis Raul Flores, 41-year-old Murphy North Carolina man, was arrested on charges of sex acts against minors.

Upon hearing information presented to the Grand Jury additional charges were brought against Flores. The charges included First Degree Sex Offense, Statutory Sexual Offense, and Sexual Offense by Person in Parental Role.

Elvis Raul Flores is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $200,000.00 secure bond. Watts is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court August 27, 2012.

John Joseph Watts, 67-years-old of Murphy, North Carolina, was arrested on charges of sex acts against minors.

Investigators say they became aware of allegations involving John Watts from a complaint that was filed on Thursday January 5th, 2012, with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division. Working in conjunction with the H.A.V.E.N. Child Advocacy Center in Cherokee County North Carolina, Investigators Holland and Chapman were able to determine that there were at least two victims involved making allegations against Watts.

As the investigation progressed deputies say enough information was gathered to enable the Investigators to present the case to the North Carolina Magistrates Office and obtain warrants for the arrest of Watts. From information presented during the investigation it appeared that the sexual abuse had been ongoing for a period of about one year.

Upon hearing information presented to the Grand Jury additional charges were brought against Watts. The charges included First Degree Sex Offense, and Statutory Sexual Offense.

John Joseph Watts is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $200,000.00 secure bond. Watts is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court August 27, 2012.