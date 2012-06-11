Victim released from hospital, suspect sought in gang shooting

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police now say Saturday's shooting on South Market Street was gang related.

Officers say the 14-year-old victim of the shooting at 2600 Market Street has been released from the hospital.

Investigators tell Channel 3 they believe members of rival gangs were shooting at each other and the teen was caught in the crossfire.

One juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but detectives are still looking for Kenneth Trammell.

Kenneth Trammell, 19, has active warrants for attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a firearm. He is 5'9", 150lbs and has dreadlocks.

Trammell was suspected in a September 2011 shooting on Woodlandview Circle. Court records show those charges were subsequently dropped due to lack of evidence. He was also believed to be the intended target of a shooting on Jeffery Lane in August 2011 that resulted in a 16-year-old girl being shot.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Trammell to please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.