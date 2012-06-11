Street closures for the Bessie Smith - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Street closures for the Bessie Smith

Posted:

(WRCB) - City officials will close the area around ML King Boulevard for the Bessie Smith Strut this afternoon.

ML King Boulevard from Georgia Avenue to Magnolia Street will be closed beginning at 1:00 pm and will remain closed until 10:00 pm to allow for setup, presentation and take down of the Bessie Smith Strut.

All streets crossing ML King Boulevard from Georgia Avenue to Magnolia Street and between 8th Street and 10th Street will be closed from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

