Street closures for the Bessie Smith

(WRCB) - City officials will close the area around ML King Boulevard for the Bessie Smith Strut this afternoon.

ML King Boulevard from Georgia Avenue to Magnolia Street will be closed beginning at 1:00 pm and will remain closed until 10:00 pm to allow for setup, presentation and take down of the Bessie Smith Strut.

All streets crossing ML King Boulevard from Georgia Avenue to Magnolia Street and between 8th Street and 10th Street will be closed from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Get more info on the Riverbend Festival, including weather forecasts, line-ups and the latest stories in the Around the Riverbend Festival section.