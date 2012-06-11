Howard School of Academics and Technology may go back to original name

(Times Free Press) - The Howard School of Academics and Technology could get a name change, as officials consider going back to the school's original title.

For decades, the school was known simply as the Howard School or Howard High School, officials said. But after a committee examined ways to improve the school's image about 20 years ago, the name was changed to include the academics and technology portion. The change was sparked by the closing of Kirkman Technological High School and the moving of its vocational programs to Howard.

Now, as Howard and Brainerd High School are moved off magnet status with Hamilton County Schools, some leaders are ready to see Howard go back to its original title and simply be called the Howard School.

