Employer turns to Alabama to fill Georgia jobs

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama career center is helping a west Georgia manufacturer with its goal of filling 130 positions.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports (http://bit.ly/NsuVjP) that West Point, Ga.-based Powertech America Inc. hopes to fill the positions on its production and maintenance teams and in other areas including purchasing, accounting and quality control.

The Goodwill Career Center in Opelika is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the positions require a high school diploma or GED.

Opelika is about 25 miles southwest of West Point.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

