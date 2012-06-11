Heavy rains throughout day; Expect soggy Strut

A crowd watches Bernard Allison at the M.L.K. Stage during the 2009 Bessie Smith Strut. / Angela Lewis. CTFP.

(WRCB) - Expect rain on and off through the day, becoming heavy at times.

A trough of low pressure is lifting up from the south and will continue to spark scattered showers through the day and into the evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but 1-2" of rain are likely today.

Heading out to the Bessie Smith Strut, the showers will continue on and off this evening and taper off to just a few isolated showers tonight into tomorrow.

Lat Tuesday I expect a front to move in and give us a decent shot at more rainfall and even a few thunderstorms.

Behind that front we will see dry air settle in Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs Wednesday reaching about 90 degrees.

