Guest shot at country singer's home

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE -

(AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Franklin home of country music singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall.

Investigators tell WSMV-TV http://bit.ly/Oh9PTt that Hall was not at the house during the time of the shooting Sunday night.

According to police, a man and a woman were staying at the home, and had a guest over to write songs and play music. Investigators say a fight reportedly occurred and the woman shot the guest in the knee.

No names have been released, but the woman was arrested.

The shooting victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The woman's husband suffered a non-shooting injury and was taken to Williamson Regional Hospital.

 

