Logano wins Nascar Sprint Cup Series at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Joey Logano slipped under Mark Martin in the closing laps Sunday at Pocono Raceway for his first victory since 2009 and become the first Sprint Cup driver this season to win from the pole.

The 22-year-old Logano rallied past the 53-year-old Martin for a thrilling finish in the first 400-mile Cup race at Pocono. Pocono shortened the race by 100 miles this season.

Logano's only previous career Cup victory was a rain-shortened win at New Hampshire. Logano had the top car all weekend, posting the fastest practice time Friday and then taking the pole Saturday.

Tony Stewart was third, Jimmie Johnson fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth.

Logano, once a much-hyped phenom when he broke in with Joe Gibbs Racing, was under pressure to produce victories in the final year of his contract.