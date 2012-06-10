Lamb and Richmond Win June Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Greg Lamb and Jeff Richmond caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.36 lbs. to win first place and $520 in the June Southern 175 Series bass tournament at Chester Frost Park. Lamb said "we caught our fish on ledges using soft plastic baits".

Richard McCaleb and Larry Nelms took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.62 pounds which earned them $310.

This was the fourth tournament of six for the 2012 season. The Southern 175 series will end its season with a Classic in September in which the winners will receive a brand new Tracker bass boat from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the remaining 10 places: