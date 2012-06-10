Lamb and Richmond Win June Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lamb and Richmond Win June Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Greg Lamb and Jeff Richmond caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.36 lbs. to win first place and $520 in the June Southern 175 Series bass tournament at Chester Frost Park. Lamb said "we caught our fish on ledges using soft plastic baits".

Richard McCaleb and Larry Nelms took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.62 pounds which earned them $310.

This was the fourth tournament of six for the 2012 season. The Southern 175 series will end its season with a Classic in September in which the winners will receive a brand new Tracker bass boat from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the remaining 10 places:

  • 1st GREG LAMB & JEFF RICHMOND with  22.36 lbs., good for $520.00 + $100.00 Dollars from Tow Boat US
  • 2ND TAYLOR MASSINGILL & HADDEN LAMB  with 20.30 lbs., good for $320.00
  • 3RD JOSH WOFFORD & TOMMY LEDFORD with 20.19 lbs., good for $160.00
  • 4TH CHUCK HOUSTON & JUSTIN MEDLEY  with 19.13 lbs., good for $140.00
  • 5TH TONY PARDUE & MIKE SWAFFORD with 18.38 lbs., good for  $100.00
  • 6TH DAVID OGLE & BOBBY OGLE  with 17.75 lbs., good for $100.00
  • 7TH WILLIAM SLATTON & ROY YOTHER with 16.85 lbs.
  • 8TH LARRY JOHNSON & JAKE DEBIN with 16.76 lbs.
  • 9TH STEVE HICKS & TOMMY BEAVERS with 16.49 lbs.
  • 10TH JERRY COFFMAN & JASON LEWIS with 15.99 lbs.

 

